Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALGT, CSTM, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT), where a total of 3,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.9% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 218,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) saw options trading volume of 8,237 contracts, representing approximately 823,700 underlying shares or approximately 143.3% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,500 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 14,047 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 135.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 1,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

