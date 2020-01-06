Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALGN, ABBV, EA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total of 2,943 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 294,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 599,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 31,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88.50 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 10,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 9,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 913,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 1,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

