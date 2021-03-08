Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AKRO, WBA, FOXA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO), where a total of 1,183 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 118,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 205,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,500 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 29,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,400 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) saw options trading volume of 33,842 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of FOXA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 11,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FOXA. Below is a chart showing FOXA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKRO options, WBA options, or FOXA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

