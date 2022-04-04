Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AKAM, JBHT, DISCA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 12,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.9% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 5,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 514,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) saw options trading volume of 37,550 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 8,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 855,400 underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

