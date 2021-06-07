Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AI, ASO, MIC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 36,966 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,200 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 28,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.2% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,600 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: MIC) saw options trading volume of 9,940 contracts, representing approximately 994,000 underlying shares or approximately 116.1% of MIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of MIC. Below is a chart showing MIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, ASO options, or MIC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

