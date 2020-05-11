Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AGIO, MRNA, KTOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO), where a total volume of 3,179 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 317,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of AGIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of AGIO. Below is a chart showing AGIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 73,685 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 6,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 3,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 831,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,000 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

