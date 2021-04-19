Markets
AFL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AFL, LOW, ADI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total volume of 77,610 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 241% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 18,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 31,242 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 3,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 17,697 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 10,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

