Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AFL, DIS, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total volume of 43,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155.4% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 19,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 127,161 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 112% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 3,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 26,444 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 110.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFL options, DIS options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

