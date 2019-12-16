Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AFL, CI, CMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total volume of 12,636 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,300 underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 8,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) options are showing a volume of 4,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 406,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFL options, CI options, or CMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.