Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADSK, UAL, UTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total volume of 5,291 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 529,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,700 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 10,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 1,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Technologies Corp (Symbol: UTX) saw options trading volume of 12,007 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of UTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 10,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UTX. Below is a chart showing UTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

