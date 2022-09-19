Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADSK, ISRG, RVLV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 9,169 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 916,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 10,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV) saw options trading volume of 8,804 contracts, representing approximately 880,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of RVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,000 underlying shares of RVLV. Below is a chart showing RVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, ISRG options, or RVLV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

