Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADNT, CYRX, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT), where a total of 10,104 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.7% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,200 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 7,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 748,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 7,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 748,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

