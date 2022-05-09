Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, LMT, COF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 15,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 7,846 contracts, representing approximately 784,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 12,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

