Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, IRBT, NHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 17,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 8,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 820,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,400 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC) options are showing a volume of 335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of NHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of NHC. Below is a chart showing NHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

