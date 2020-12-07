Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, HD, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 34,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 50,884 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 112.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 17,112 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 111.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, HD options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.