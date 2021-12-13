Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, EXPE, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 25,946 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 19,811 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 41,900 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 7,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,900 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, EXPE options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

