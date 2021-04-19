Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ABT, LNTH, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total volume of 23,450 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,000 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) options are showing a volume of 2,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 276,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 51,874 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 2,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,500 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

