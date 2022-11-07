Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ABNB, NXST, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 33,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) options are showing a volume of 2,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 207,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 48,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, NXST options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

