Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ABNB, MKL, GCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 26,071 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL) options are showing a volume of 198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of MKL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,000 underlying shares of MKL. Below is a chart showing MKL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gannett Co Inc (Symbol: GCI) options are showing a volume of 5,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 584,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of GCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,700 underlying shares of GCI. Below is a chart showing GCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, MKL options, or GCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.