Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ABBV, DVA, LUV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 34,338 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,900 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,208 contracts, representing approximately 320,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 696,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 28,689 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,100 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, DVA options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

