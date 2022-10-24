Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ABBV, ADBE, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 26,896 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 20,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 87,668 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 5,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, ADBE options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
