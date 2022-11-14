Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAPL, HRI, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 777,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 77.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 94.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 53,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) options are showing a volume of 1,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of HRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,200 underlying shares of HRI. Below is a chart showing HRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 21,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,400 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, HRI options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

