Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAPL, FB, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 502,033 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 189.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 45,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 183,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 30,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 18,119 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 131.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1365 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 1,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1365 strike highlighted in orange:

