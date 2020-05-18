Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAPL, BA, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 374,680 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 30,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 246,597 contracts, representing approximately 24.7 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 24,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 17,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

