Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAL, VIAC, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 163,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 13,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 73,615 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,600 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 15,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAL options, VIAC options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.