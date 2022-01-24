Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAL, VIAC, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 163,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 13,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 73,615 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,600 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 15,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, VIAC options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

