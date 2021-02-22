Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAL, ORCL, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 393,483 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 64.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 29,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 52,835 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 4,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 16,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

