Markets
AAL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAL, CHGG, SAM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 396,687 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 39.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring May 08, 2020, with 69,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) saw options trading volume of 7,856 contracts, representing approximately 785,600 underlying shares or approximately 44% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, CHGG options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL CHGG SAM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular