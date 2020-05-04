Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAL, CHGG, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 396,687 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 39.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring May 08, 2020, with 69,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) saw options trading volume of 7,856 contracts, representing approximately 785,600 underlying shares or approximately 44% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

