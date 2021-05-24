Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAL, APPS, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 152,405 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 10,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 12,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 29,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 4,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

