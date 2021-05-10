Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AA, FRO, JBHT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 40,333 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Frontline Ltd (Symbol: FRO) saw options trading volume of 9,939 contracts, representing approximately 993,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of FRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,000 underlying shares of FRO. Below is a chart showing FRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 3,939 contracts, representing approximately 393,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AA options, FRO options, or JBHT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.