Noteworthy Insider Activity: MERIDEE MOORE Invests $125K In Rayonier Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that MERIDEE MOORE, Director at Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), made a notable insider purchase on May 20,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that MOORE bought 5,170 shares of Rayonier, amounting to a total of $125,010.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals Rayonier shares down by 0.0%, trading at $24.04.

Get to Know Rayonier Better

Rayonier owns and manages over 2 million acres of timberland in the United States. It is one the largest private landowners in North America. The firm also owns timberland in New Zealand. Rayonier is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities.

Rayonier: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Rayonier's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -27.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 21.67% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Rayonier's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.02.

Debt Management: Rayonier's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 10.1 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Rayonier's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 2.99 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 8.47, Rayonier presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

