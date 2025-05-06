Noteworthy Insider Activity: KEVIN FARR Invests $149K In Polaris Stock

A notable insider purchase on May 5, was reported by KEVIN FARR, Director at Polaris (NYSE:PII), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, FARR purchased 4,320 shares of Polaris, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $149,990.

As of Tuesday morning, Polaris shares are down by 1.8%, currently priced at $33.31.

Get to Know Polaris Better

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to another segment of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products are retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Polaris's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Challenges: Polaris's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.55%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 15.95% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Polaris's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -1.17.

Debt Management: Polaris's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.78, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 47.77 , Polaris's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.28 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.6, Polaris presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Polaris's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

