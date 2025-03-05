Noteworthy Insider Activity: Joseph Margolis Invests $4.23M In Extra Space Storage Stock

On March 5, a substantial insider purchase was made by Joseph Margolis, Chief Executive Officer at Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Margolis purchased 27,741 shares of Extra Space Storage, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $4,232,166.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Extra Space Storage shares down by 1.13%, trading at $151.68.

Delving into Extra Space Storage's Background

Extra Space Storage is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 4,000 self-storage properties in 42 states, with over 300 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, approximately one half is wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee.

Extra Space Storage's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Extra Space Storage's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.02% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 70.88%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Extra Space Storage's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.24.

Debt Management: Extra Space Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.93.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 38.07 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 9.97 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Extra Space Storage's EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.64 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Extra Space Storage's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.