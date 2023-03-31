Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZS, IONQ, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 18,776 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 3,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) options are showing a volume of 17,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,400 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 191,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 29,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, IONQ options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
