Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZS, FSLR, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 23,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 2,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 22,045 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 37,851 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, FSLR options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
