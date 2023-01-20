Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZM, TEAM, CLDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 22,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 18,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) options are showing a volume of 2,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 274,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,400 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

