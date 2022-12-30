Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: Z, UNH, NVCR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 17,939 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 12,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) saw options trading volume of 2,799 contracts, representing approximately 279,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

