Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: YELP, ACRS, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP), where a total volume of 9,699 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 969,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.2% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,100 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ACRS) options are showing a volume of 4,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 455,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of ACRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,600 underlying shares of ACRS. Below is a chart showing ACRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 33,821 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 101.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

