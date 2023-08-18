Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XPOF, TTWO, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xponential Fitness Inc (Symbol: XPOF), where a total volume of 4,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 441,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.9% of XPOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,500 underlying shares of XPOF. Below is a chart showing XPOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,652 contracts, representing approximately 865,200 underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 3,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,600 contracts, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:
