Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XMTR, INTC, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xometry Inc (Symbol: XMTR), where a total of 2,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of XMTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 542,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,000 underlying shares of XMTR. Below is a chart showing XMTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 218,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 18,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 15,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XMTR options, INTC options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
