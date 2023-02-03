Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: X, WDFC, AXSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 62,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.2% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 6,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,100 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 1,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.4% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 8,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 897,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.8% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

