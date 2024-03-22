Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WYNN, BKNG, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 10,378 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3110 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 97 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 56,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 23,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, BKNG options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

