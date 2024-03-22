News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WYNN, BKNG, WBA

March 22, 2024 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 10,378 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3110 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 97 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 56,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 23,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, BKNG options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
