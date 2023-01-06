Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WWE, CELH, RVNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE), where a total of 32,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 524.7% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 615,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,400 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 28,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 375.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,200 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC) saw options trading volume of 30,939 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 276.8% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 15,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

