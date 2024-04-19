Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WST, ATGE, VKTX

Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) saw options trading volume of 1,596 contracts, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,900 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 16,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,400 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WST options, ATGE options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
