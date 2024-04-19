Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WST, ATGE, VKTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), where a total of 1,483 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 330,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,000 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) saw options trading volume of 1,596 contracts, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,900 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 16,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,400 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

