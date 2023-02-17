Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WSO, TXRH, SCVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO), where a total of 2,067 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 327,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) saw options trading volume of 5,050 contracts, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares or approximately 62% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 813,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,800 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL) options are showing a volume of 2,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of SCVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SCVL. Below is a chart showing SCVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WSO options, TXRH options, or SCVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ALXO Stock Predictions
UPW Videos
HY YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.