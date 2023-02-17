Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WSO, TXRH, SCVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO), where a total of 2,067 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 327,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) saw options trading volume of 5,050 contracts, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares or approximately 62% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 813,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,800 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL) options are showing a volume of 2,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of SCVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SCVL. Below is a chart showing SCVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WSO options, TXRH options, or SCVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.