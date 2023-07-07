Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WMT, WAL, ENVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 34,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring July 07, 2023, with 2,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 15,537 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 50,268 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,800 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
