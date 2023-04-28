Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WMT, ADUS, UWMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 37,540 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Addus HomeCare Corp (Symbol: ADUS) saw options trading volume of 584 contracts, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of ADUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,000 underlying shares of ADUS. Below is a chart showing ADUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) options are showing a volume of 7,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 768,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
