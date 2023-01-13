Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WIX, AZO, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX), where a total volume of 9,848 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 984,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.4% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 760,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,800 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,731 contracts, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares or approximately 127.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2430 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2430 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 57,839 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 122.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 5,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

