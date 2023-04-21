Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WHR, EBAY, EQT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 2,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 286,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 626,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 16,752 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 6,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,800 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 25,270 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 953,100 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
