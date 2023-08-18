Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WGO, MPWR, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total volume of 1,641 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 164,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) saw options trading volume of 3,047 contracts, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 45,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,300 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
