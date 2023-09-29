Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WBA, SBUX, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total of 84,743 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 8,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 836,000 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 31,800 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 9,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 944,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
